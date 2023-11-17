1 dead after single car crash on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A victim has been identified after a fatal single-car crash on Deans Bridge Road early Friday morning, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner confirms they were on the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road shortly after midnight.

Officials say Braun Pruitt, 48 years old from Aiken was driving a commercial truck when it left roadway and crashed.

Pruitt was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:31 a.m., according to the coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled.

