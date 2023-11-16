Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: How to stop Alexa from ruining Christmas

These days it’s much easier for kids (or spouses) to find out what they’re getting if the items...
These days it’s much easier for kids (or spouses) to find out what they’re getting if the items were purchased from Amazon.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like most kids, we snuck around the house looking for Christmas gifts that were intended to be a surprise.

Sometimes taking it a step further by opening any wrapped gifts under the tree and then wrapping the gifts up again.

These days it’s much easier for kids (or spouses) to find out what they’re getting if the items were purchased from Amazon.

All they need to do is walk up to an Echo device and say “Alexa, what have I ordered?”.

MORE | What the Tech: Gifts and gadgets to help tech lovers

Alexa will read a list of everything ordered under the connected Amazon account.

Alexa might even ruin the surprise if they don’t ask her. Alexa devices typically announce package arrivals and might even say what’s in the package to be delivered.

Amazon has changed the default setting through the holidays so Alexa only says a package will be delivered.

To be on the safe side, and to prevent anyone from asking about orders you should take a few steps to maintain privacy.

  • Go into settings in the Alexa app.
  • Select “Notifications”, then “Amazon Shopping”
  • Change the settings (turning off the blue highlight) to prevent Alexa from announcing purchases you’ve made. Snoopers can also simply log into your Amazon account to see what you’ve ordered and even what you’ve shopped for in the past month.
  • To turn this off you’ll need to go to your Amazon account in a web browser.
  • Go to “Accounts and Lists” and select “My orders”.
  • Select the order you want to keep secret and look for “archive”. This prevents the item from displaying when someone checks your order history. It must be mentioned they can still find these orders but it’s at least one hurdle they’ll need to jump.
  • Archiving orders is similar to hiding a gift in the house. They can find it, but they’ll have to know where to look. To delete and turn off browsing history, you’ll also need to change a setting on your Amazon account on a web browser.
MORE | What the Tech: How to find Black Friday deals
  • Click “Account and Lists” and search the drop-down menu for ‘browsing history’.
  • When you select it, you’ll see everything you’ve browsed or viewed in the last 30 days.

There is an option to delete the history and to turn off browsing history for a period of time. Again, the last two settings must be changed on the Amazon.com website. You cannot make the changes using the smartphone app.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt

Latest News

Jail booking photo of Micayla McClain, McDuffie County Animal Services director.
McDuffie Co. animal shelter chief faces cruelty charges after administrative leave
Richmond County man pleads guilty to production of child pornography
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman found dead in Columbia, deputies say
Christmas in Hopelands
Christmas in Hopelands returning to Aiken for 32nd year
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Atlanta is the last place to see giant pandas in the U.S. — but maybe not for long