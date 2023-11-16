Want a home-cooked meal? Head to West Avenue Market

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than a home cooked meal.

In North Augusta, the West Avenue Market agrees.

They have a variety of ready-to-eat pies, pastas, dips, and more.

We stopped by and spoke to the niece of the shop’s owners about why her family was inspired to start this business.

“She wanted to make things easier and saw a need in the community to have something where people could just stop in and grab a side or grab a main course to head home and cook it for dinner, said Baylee Pruitt.

In addition to food, the shop also has some great gift ideas for the upcoming holidays.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.