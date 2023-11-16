Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Fortune Road

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting on Fortune Road on Thursday morning, after one man was hospitalized.

Officials say after further investigation, one of the two previous suspects has been arrested and expected to be charged with attempted murder.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:43 p.m. at 14 Fortune Road, according to officials.

The victim was shot in the torso and transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene stabilized, but is currently under investigation, according to authorities.

