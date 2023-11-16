Richmond Co. man last seen being picked up from personal care home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 75-year-old man has gone missing after signing himself out of a personal care home and being picked up by an unknown person, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Daniel Wilder, 75, was last seen on Friday leaving a personal care home on the 2100 block of Cumming Road.

An unknown person, in an unknown vehicle, picked up Wilder after he signed himself out, authorities say.

Wilder is described to be five feet and 11 inches in height, and weighs around 180 pounds, according to authorities.

He has been spotted in the areas of Tobacco Road and Windsor Spring Road, authorities say.

Anyone with information concerning Wilder, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

