Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond Co. man last seen being picked up from personal care home

Daniel Wilder
Daniel Wilder(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 75-year-old man has gone missing after signing himself out of a personal care home and being picked up by an unknown person, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Daniel Wilder, 75, was last seen on Friday leaving a personal care home on the 2100 block of Cumming Road.

An unknown person, in an unknown vehicle, picked up Wilder after he signed himself out, authorities say.

Wilder is described to be five feet and 11 inches in height, and weighs around 180 pounds, according to authorities.

He has been spotted in the areas of Tobacco Road and Windsor Spring Road, authorities say.

Anyone with information concerning Wilder, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt

Latest News

Timothy Philpot
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Aiken County
2 vehicle crash on Milledgeville Road, Walton Way
Crash snarls traffic at Milledgeville Road, Walton Way
1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
Car flip at N. Belair, Washington roads sends 1 to the hospital
McDuffie County Animal Shelter
McDuffie Co. animal shelter chief faces cruelty charges after administrative leave