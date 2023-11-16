Submit Photos/Videos
Next chief named for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Junior Johnson, NAPS
Junior Johnson, NAPS(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 14 years, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is getting a new commanding officer.

Captain Junior Johnson will start as the department’s new chief on Jan. 1.

In August, it was announced that Johnson was promoted to patrol captain with the department.

Current Chief John Thomas took over the position in 2009 and started with over 20 years of experience in the field. He announced his end-of-the-year retirement in September.

