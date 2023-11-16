Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McDuffie Co. animal shelter chief faces cruelty charges after administrative leave

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Animal Services Director Micayla McClain has been arrested for cruelty to children charges after being placed on administrative leave, officials say.

The sheriff’s office confirms McClain is charged with a felony county of cruelty to children for deprivation of sustenance and has a bond amount of $15,000.

McClain has been placed on administrative leave on Thursday, officials say.

County officials state it was “necessitated by recent events in her personal life that have not affected the operation of the Animal Shelter and the care of the animals there.”

The shelter hasn’t had it easy over the last year.

County officials hired McClain in July to fill the position after the previous director, Wendy Ivey, resigned four months into the job.

MORE COVERAGE:

Shortly after the shelter faced allegations in 2022, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation.

The investigations found no evidence of neglect, abuse, or mistreatment of animals in the shelter.

The state did find discrepancies in the electronic recordkeeping of animals coming in and out of the shelter.

The shelter reopened in October after a year of setbacks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt

Latest News

1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 16
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 16
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 16
McDuffie County animal shelter chief put on administrative leave