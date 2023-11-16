1 hospitalized, 2 in custody after shooting on Fortune Road

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting on Fortune Road has put a man in the hospital on Wednesday night.

According to officials, the call came in at 7:43 p.m.

The victim was shot in the torso and transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they have two suspects in custody.

The scene stabilized, but is currently under investigation, according to authorities.

