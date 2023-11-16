Job searching? Learn more about who is hiring in the CSRA
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new job, check out these current and upcoming opportunities throughout the CSRA.
Hiring events
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the managing and operating contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, will hold a Project Controls Recruitment Fair to meet emergent hiring needs for those living in or near the CSRA. Contingent “on-the-spot job” offers may be available to qualified attendees with project controls background.
The event will be located at 495 Brookside Avenue at the North Augusta Community Center.
- Nov. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Job opportunities
- Richmond County schools are in need of bus drivers. If you are interested in applying, you can do so on the school district’s website.
- Augusta University is hiring for the following positions: police, administrative assistants, student health, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, research, and nurses. Apply online.
- Augusta University’s College of Education and Human Development and Career Services are hosting a CSRA K-12 job fair for those looking for jobs in the field of education, K-12.
- The City of Sandersville is hiring for a fleet maintenance mechanic, inflow and infiltration operator, and street supervisor.
- Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc. is hiring for a Parent Educator and has volunteer positions available.
- Child Enrichment has an opening for a full-time receptionist.
- SPCA Albrecht Center - part-time and full-time positions available: shelter manager, volunteer coordinator, vet assistant, licensed vet tech, and veterinarians.
- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for a facility custodian.
