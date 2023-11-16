Fort Eisenhower issues statement about death on post

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities at Fort Eisenhower issued a statement Thursday about a child death on the post that’s being probed by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Army officials aren’t saying a lot about the death, but knowledgeable sources tell News 12 the dead person was a young child and that authorities were notified before midday Wednesday.

And a witness told News 12 there was crime scene tape at a home in the McNair Terrace neighborhood on post on Wednesday.

The tape was gone by Thursday, the witness said.

The post issued this statement Thursday:

Yesterday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Fort Eisenhower family suffered a terrible loss to our community. Our immediate focus is providing care and support for those affected by this tragedy.

At this time, we request privacy for the family to mourn and heal from this event.

We are thankful for the community’s support as we mourn the loss to our community. We continue to work with law enforcement to ensure a complete investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information can be released.

A spokeswoman for the Army installation had said Wednesday that the “family member fatality” is under investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Otherwise, the Army is being tight-lipped about the matter. However, a witness reported seeing crime scene tape in the McNair Terrace neighborhood.

“The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is aware of and investigating this incident,” said spokesman Thomas B. Hamilton III. “As the investigation is in progress, no additional information can be provided at this time.”

