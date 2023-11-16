Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg County teacher accused of sexual battery with student

Reagan Anderson, 27
Reagan Anderson, 27(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Holly Hill Academy teacher was charged after a student’s mother said the teacher had an inappropriate relationship with her teenage son, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Reagan Anderson, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a 17-year-old, no aggravated force coercion, the sheriff’s office says.

Anderson appeared in bond court Thursday afternoon and was granted a $2,500 surety bond, WIS reports.

“We began investigating immediately after being notified of these allegations in order to prevent any further inappropriate contact with students,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Richard Walker said. “If anyone has any more information, they are asked to get in touch with us.”

Warrants for Anderson’s arrest say she met with the student at a Pizza Hut in Santee and her home on Bunch Ford Road in October, where the alleged sexual battery took place, the warrants said.

On Nov. 8, investigators met with the head and the assistant head of Holly Hill Academy. They said that around the beginning of November, they heard rumors of a possible relationship between a teacher and a student, the report states.

Officials say nude pictures were allegedly sent to the student’s Snapchat account from Anderson.

According to the school officials, the Snapchat activity was seen by other students and teachers.

One student said that he saw the picture of Anderson on the victim’s phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

MORE | Richmond County man pleads guilty to producing child porn

Anderson denied the allegations when she was approached by school officials, officials say.

A judge ordered Anderson to not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and to wear a GPS monitor, according to WIS.

It’s unclear if Anderson has been fired or continues to work for the school.

