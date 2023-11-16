Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chance for a few showers continues Thursday as an area of low pressure passes just south of the CSRA. Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 60s.

Warmer outlook Friday with highs in the low 70s. Another small chance of showers Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region. The cold front will move through Friday night with dry and mostly sunny conditions behind it for this weekend. Highs Saturday will reach the middle 70s and highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

