Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Clouds and rain chances continue Thursday and Friday. Drying out by midday Friday with a beautiful weekend on tap.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chance for a few showers continues Thursday as an area of low pressure passes just south of the CSRA. Highs are expected to reach the middle and upper 60s.

Warmer outlook Friday with highs in the low 70s. Another small chance of showers Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region. The cold front will move through Friday night with dry and mostly sunny conditions behind it for this weekend. Highs Saturday will reach the middle 70s and highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt

Latest News

LOW RAIN CHANCES NEXT 48 HOURS
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
LOW RAIN CHANCES NEXT 48 HOURS
Mikel's 7 PM Forecast - Low Rain Chances Thur/Fri - 11/15/23
Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Weekend Outlook
Light Rain, Cool Afternoon, Nice Weekend