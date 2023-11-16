Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas in Hopelands returning to Aiken for 32nd year

Christmas in Hopelands
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - The 32nd annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens from Dec. 9-22.

From 6-9:30 p.m., guests can spend time with friends and family as they stroll through gardens, taking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season while sipping hot cocoa or apple cider.

The walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays.

The Doll House, Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum, Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.

In partnership with Aiken County Habitat for Humanity, s’more kits will be available for purchase during the event for $5 (cash only) at Rye Patch, where you can roast your marshmallows at our fire pit and enjoy fun holiday activities for children.

Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Hall of Fame courtyard and outside the Guest Cottage.

In addition, Santa will be onsite to hear kids’ Christmas wishes (parents must accompany children at all times).

Live entertainment is provided on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7 p.m. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows. Performances are subject to change.

  • Dec. 10 – Catherine GGT Productions Presents “A Merry Christmas”
  • Dec.11- Jolly fellow Choristers
  • Dec.12 – Southern Elite Cloggers
  • Dec.13 – Aiken Sheriff’s Pipes and Drums
  • Dec. 14 – East Aiken School for the Arts
  • Dec.15 – Renovate Ballet
  • Dec. 16 – Suzuki Strings
  • Dec. 17 – Aiken High Jazz Band
  • Dec.18 – AAA Homeschool Band
  • Dec. 19 – Jolly fellow Choristers
  • Dec.20 – Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn
  • Dec.21- Unity Dance Company
  • Dec.22 – Josh Martin

All guests should use the shuttle service to Hopelands, which runs continuously from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45-8:45 p.m. each night.

General public parking is not allowed at Hopelands, Rye Patch, Fermata Club or Green Boundary Club. However, handicapped parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles. There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service.

