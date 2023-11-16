‘Beacon Bluff’ seen as key in revitalizing downtown N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday afternoon, plans will be unveiled for a new development project envisioned as the gateway into North Augusta.

Located directly across from the municipal center on Georgia Avenue, Beacon Bluff will be a mixed-use development including restaurants, retail space, professional space and apartments.

The development is named for an iconic tower, or “beacon,” planned to distinguish the site, and will feature a courtyard to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists from the adjacent Greeneway.

North Augusta Forward and Palmetto Peach Development will be hosting an official announcement for the project at 5 p.m. Thursday on the site of Beacon Bluff, 210 Georgia Ave.

The proposal is coming from North Augusta Forward, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the city’s downtown , and Palmetto Peach Development.

Beacon Bluff is the product of a years-long project by North Augusta Forward to revitalize the building that once housed North Augusta’s skating rink, and the surrounding area.

North Augusta Forward bought the property in 2018 and worked with Main Street America to form a vision for how the vacant land might become a vibrant, welcoming gateway into North Augusta’s downtown.

In 2022, North Augusta Forward sold the property to Palmetto Peach Development with the express goal of bringing that vision to life. After a year of planning and design, Beacon Bluff will fulfill North Augusta Forward’s mission of downtown revitalization through the improvement of these landmark properties.

According to Palmetto Peach Development, renovations on The Rink are well underway. The 12,000-square-foot building is scheduled for completion in spring of 2024, and 80% of the first-floor space has been leased to new businesses.

Fleet Feet, a retail store specializing in running and walking shoes, athletic apparel and other active gear, will be opening its second location in the CSRA at The Rink.

The owners, North Augusta residents Jenafer and Michael McCauley, hope that the development’s proximity to the Greeneway and the riverfront might add to the success of Fleet Feet’s popular running and walking groups.

The Rink will also feature Melty, a specialty grilled cheese restaurant offering soups and salads alongside an array of gourmet sandwiches. Palmetto Peach Development will be leasing four two-bedroom apartments on the second floor, but the group says one first-floor suite is still available.

Additionally, Palmetto Peach Development will be adding two new buildings nearby: a 25,000-square-foot building on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Center Street, and a 3,600-square-foot building on the corner of Bluff Avenue and West Avenue.

Similar to the Rink, these buildings will host a variety of retail, restaurant, and professional tenants, with apartments above.

These buildings, together with the Rink, will form the entire development of Beacon Bluff.

“The goal of Beacon Bluff is to meet three objectives consistently identified by citizens in our community: more restaurant, retail, and downtown living options; the completion of the riverfront development; and a thriving and revitalized downtown,” said Brett Brannon, who leads Palmetto Peach Development. “In short, we want to help create the best possible quality of life for the people of North Augusta.”

Brannon added that Beacon Bluff is on track to be completed by January 2025.

