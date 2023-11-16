Submit Photos/Videos
4,000 expected to dine tonight at Feast Before the Feast

While inflation has doubled, so has the number of people to be fed at no cost during the Feast Before the Feast. The number is now 4,000.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is the annual Feast Before the Feast.

From Golden Harvest to the Center of Hope, we know the need continues to rise, especially around the holiday season.

Last year the total number of people fed was near 2,100, but this year organizer Monique Braswell told us there be more than she’s ever seen.

While she did get close to $2,000 in sponsor dollars, she’s also spent more than $7,000 this week at the grocery stores.

The volunteers have been cooking since Wednesday at 7 a.m. but gathering food for the past several months.

There will be more than 800 pounds of chicken, 100 turkeys, 65 hams, 50 pans of mac and cheese, 50 pans of dressing, 20 cases of greens and yams, 30 pans of mashed potatoes and 25 gallons of gravy.

There are five locations, which will be serving from 5-8 p.m.: McBean Community Center, Oakpoint, McDuffie Woods Community Center, Carrie J. Mays Community Center and Bernie Ward Community Center.

