1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle accident caused one car to flip upside down on Washington and North Belair Roads, reported injuries on Thursday morning, dispatch confirms.

Officials say as of 8:15 a.m. Columbia County deputies and emergency medical responders were on the scene.

Injuries were reported, but the severity at this time is unknown, dispatch confirms.

Traffic is backed up but the lanes are open, please use caution in the area.

