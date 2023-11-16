Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 hospitalized after vehicle flips at N. Belair, Washington roads

1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads
1 vehicle flipped in accident on N. Belair, Washington roads(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person is in the hospital after being flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Washington and North Belair roads on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Dispatchers confirmed at least one had been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say as of 8:15 a.m. Columbia County deputies and emergency medical responders were on the scene and cleared the accident as of 8:50 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Fortune Road
McDuffie County Animal Shelter
McDuffie Co. animal shelter chief faces cruelty charges after administrative leave
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 16
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 16
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 16