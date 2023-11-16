1 hospitalized after vehicle flips at N. Belair, Washington roads
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person is in the hospital after being flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Washington and North Belair roads on Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Dispatchers confirmed at least one had been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials say as of 8:15 a.m. Columbia County deputies and emergency medical responders were on the scene and cleared the accident as of 8:50 a.m.
