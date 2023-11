With RSV cases on the rise, Ga. mother shares her experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know that Georgia is now the state with the highest number of cases of RSV?

“I immediately thought the worst because you know most cases when you hear your child has RSV, they normally have to be hospitalized and the chances don’t look well,” said Ty Grant, whose daughter had RSV.

Grant is a first-time mother and was trying to refrain from becoming emotional as she recalled what her daughter went through when she had RSV.

“She began to have this really strong manly cough and as a baby, you’re like, OK, my my daughter like, this is kind of scary and she had a fever,” Grant said.

“it starts with those upper respiratory type symptoms, but can progress to symptoms in the lungs, such as the wheezing. We typically call that bronchiolitis. Those are the initial symptoms that can include runny nose, fevers, cough,” said Dr. Shivan Patel.

So those are just some of the symptoms that your child could have if they get RSV, but here are some things you can do to prevent your child from getting in the first place.

“In terms of prevention, it kind of goes both ways for both kids and adults to want to take precautions to maintain good hygiene.” Patel said.

Patel says that he’s seen both younger children and older adults come in with symptoms of RSV and says the most important part is knowing when to try home prevention and knowing when to come into the hospital.

“The infant develops any faster, faster breathing uh, they seem like they are turning blue at all. They are using their accessory muscles or their ribs or their abdomen to breathe, that’s a time to usually get urgent, urgent medical evaluation,” Patel said.

If you notice that your child has a fever at home Patel says you can treat it at home with things like Tylenol or Motrin.

