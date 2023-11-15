Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate

The popular Whataburger chain has announced the opening of 8 new locations in the Upstate next year
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whataburger is kicking off its expansion into the state of South Carolina with multiple new locations coming to the Upstate.

The restaurant chain said there will be eight new locations in 2024.

Here’s a list of the restaurant locations:

  • Greenville - 1466 Woodruff Road in summer 2024
  • Mauldin - 308 West Butler Drive in summer 2024
  • Spartanburg - 1941 East Main Street in fall 2024
  • Anderson - 2900 Main Street in fall 2024
  • Boiling Springs - Boiling Springs & Double Bridge Road in fall 2024
  • Spartanburg - 1510 WO Ezell Boulevard in late fall 2024
  • Duncan - 1537 East Main Street in late fall 2024
  • Easley - 5648 Calhoun Memorial Parkway in late fall 2024

There will also be two new locations coming to Irmo and Lexington.

MORE NEWS: Tanger buys Asheville Outlets for $70 million in cash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road
Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

Latest News

Feeding those in need
Local organizations gear up to feed the community for Thanksgiving
Senator Ossoff pushes to expand VA programs for breast cancer
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
‘It’s home’: Customers start saying goodbye to Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Fulton County Courthouse
Defense lawyer admits leaking videos in Ga. election-meddling case
Nikki Haley has formally filed paperwork to enter the Republican primary in her home state of...
Haley walks back her demand to end social media anonymity