Trump, 10 others qualify for Georgia’s March 12 GOP primary

By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Facing more than 90 felony indictments across Georgia and the nation, former president Donald Trump will be front and center of Georgia’s GOP presidential primary set for March 12, 2024.

The nation’s 45th president and 10 other GOP hopefuls have all qualified for the primary, having paid the $25,000 qualifying fee and submitting their names for ballot placement.

Here is the full list of candidates for Georgia’s Republican presidential preference primary:

  • Donald J. Trump
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Doug Burgum
  • Asa Hutchinson
  • Ron DeSantis
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Ryan Binkley
  • Chris Christie
  • Nikki Haley
  • Perry Johnson
  • Tim Scott

Scott, the U.S. senator from South Carolina, has suspended his campaign, as has Johnson, a businessman and author.

