Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WALB)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anderson Avenue was blocked for hours Tuesday night after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head in Thomson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI.

Thomson Police Department and GBI responded to the 500 block of Anderson Avenue to investigate the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

The teen was struck in the head and is unresponsive at Augusta University’s ICU, according to GBI.

GBI says there were multiple shooters. GBI says multiple homes were blocked due to investigators believing people shot from those homes, hitting the teen in the head.

Crime scene tape was still around homes in the area Wednesday afternoon. Our News 12 crew says many of the homes appear to be vacant.

“We are aware of an incident that happened off campus and is under investigation by the Thomson Police Department. Thomson-McDuffie Middle School did enact its crisis plan this morning to provide support to students,” the McDuffie County School District said in a statement to News 12.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road
Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

Latest News

Tanya Tripp
Charges upgraded against mom in murder of her 16-year-old
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Ja’Ziah Pollard
2-year-old’s killer halts Augusta trial, admits guilt
The Salvation Army red kettle.
Salvation Army rings in holiday season with annual campaign