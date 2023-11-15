Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anderson Avenue was blocked for hours Tuesday night after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head in Thomson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI.

Thomson Police Department and GBI responded to the 500 block of Anderson Avenue to investigate the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

The teen was struck in the head and is unresponsive at Augusta University’s ICU, according to GBI.

GBI says there were multiple shooters. GBI says multiple homes were blocked due to investigators believing people shot from those homes, hitting the teen in the head.

Crime scene tape was still around homes in the area Wednesday afternoon. Our News 12 crew says many of the homes appear to be vacant.

“We are aware of an incident that happened off campus and is under investigation by the Thomson Police Department. Thomson-McDuffie Middle School did enact its crisis plan this morning to provide support to students,” the McDuffie County School District said in a statement to News 12.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.