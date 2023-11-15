Senator Ossoff pushes to expand VA programs for breast cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to breast cancer, yearly screenings can save lives.

Now, there is a push to make screenings even easier for our veterans to get.

This comes as the Senate passed a bill with an amendment by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, expanding VA mobile mammography programs.

On Wednesday, we spoke with Ossoff on why this was so important to include in the bill.

“One of the things I hear consistently from veterans, particularly in rural areas in Georgia, is that they have difficulty accessing health care services because they’re far from the nearest clinic, and finding out where and how they can access health care services. So, I thought, look, let’s bring Republicans and Democrats in the Senate together and pass this measure to expand access to breast cancer screenings for veterans,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff says that if the bill passes the House, he’s confident President Biden will sign the bill into law.

Along with this push, Ossoff is leading a bipartisan effort to upgrade barracks on military installations in Georgia and across the country and addressing the ongoing issues with foster care in Georgia.

