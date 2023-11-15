Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Senator Ossoff pushes to expand VA programs for breast cancer

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks with Atlanta News First about TV, film apprenticeships in Georgia.
Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks with Atlanta News First about TV, film apprenticeships in Georgia.(Chelsea Beimfohr)
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to breast cancer, yearly screenings can save lives.

Now, there is a push to make screenings even easier for our veterans to get.

This comes as the Senate passed a bill with an amendment by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, expanding VA mobile mammography programs.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

On Wednesday, we spoke with Ossoff on why this was so important to include in the bill.

“One of the things I hear consistently from veterans, particularly in rural areas in Georgia, is that they have difficulty accessing health care services because they’re far from the nearest clinic, and finding out where and how they can access health care services. So, I thought, look, let’s bring Republicans and Democrats in the Senate together and pass this measure to expand access to breast cancer screenings for veterans,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff says that if the bill passes the House, he’s confident President Biden will sign the bill into law.

Along with this push, Ossoff is leading a bipartisan effort to upgrade barracks on military installations in Georgia and across the country and addressing the ongoing issues with foster care in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road
Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

Latest News

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
Lead-tainted applesauce puts Ga. health officials on alert
Heath department hosts Diaper Day for parents in Augusta
Misty Hampton
Misty Hampton’s lawyer admits to releasing Trump plea bargain videos
Data shows cases of human trafficking increase during the CWS and officials want to shine a...
Georgia earns a ‘D’ on youth sex trafficking report card
Diaper Day in Augusta
Heath department hosts Diaper Day for parents in Augusta