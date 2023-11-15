Salvation Army rings in holiday season with annual campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army on Wednesday kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign in the Augusta area.

An annual donor breakfast was held at the Kroc Center for about 200 people who gave the first donations of the holiday season.

During the event, the Salvation Army also highlighted all of the good work the organization did over the year, including:

More than 2,000 night stays for families in need.

More than 160 people placed in stable housing.

Thousands of meal distributions.

In addition to the start of the Red Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army also celebrated the start of its Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

Once a child is accepted, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community who buy new clothing and toys.

To help the Salvation Army, visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/georgia.

