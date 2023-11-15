Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation

The commission unanimously voted for re-accreditation, the sheriff’s office says.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. in the Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Members of the command staff attended the conference in Bellevue, Washington where they presented information to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, CALEA, on community involvement, employee training and strategic planning.

The commission unanimously voted for re-accreditation, the sheriff’s office says.

“Despite the ongoing challenges, Sheriff Roundtree and his staff believes in the adherence to best practices in the profession of law enforcement and will continue to strive to be the premier agency in the state of Georgia by voluntarily meeting professional standards developed by the commission to strengthen accountability within the agency and the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

This is the sheriff’s office’s third award of national accreditation. The agency was first accredited in 2015.

