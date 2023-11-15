Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg County rape suspect freed after 16 months in prison

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County man accused of raping three teenagers in three counties and violating bond dozens of times has been released from prison.

Bowen Turner, 21, was released from a state prison Wednesday after being behind bars for 16 months, a prison record states.

This comes after a South Carolina Department of Corrections review board reviewed Turner’s case on Sept. 14 and granted the release date.

Turner was accused in 2018 of raping a teenage girl and then another. While out on bond for the second case, he was charged with raping a third girl. Turner was ordered to be on house arrest as he awaited trial.

Court documents show that Turner violated the conditions of his bond over 50 times to go to restaurants, stores and out of the state.

Turner was initially facing criminal sexual conduct charges and made a deal with prosecutors in April 2022. He pled guilty to first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to probation.

A month after his sentencing, Turner was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by a minor and threatening a public employee. His probation was revoked by a judge in July 2022 and was incarcerated at Turbeville Correctional Institution for the past year.

The timing of Turner’s release is upsetting for the family of one of the alleged victims, Dallas Stoller who died by suicide after being bullied following the alleged rape. Wednesday is not only the day of Stoller’s father’s birthday but it is also the day after the two-year mark of Stoller’s death.

Turner was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act. In order for an offender to be given that sentence, they have to be younger than 25 years old and have no previous convictions under the act.

Turner’s sentence was shown as four years by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, but the amount of time actually served is determined by a minimum number of months by stature, completion of required programs and behavior. While incarcerated, Turner was enrolled in 24 programs ranging from Aug. of 2022 to Sept. 2023, a prison record states.

Turner will be required to complete one year of community service and meet with an Intensive Supervision Officer every week to ensure that he’s abiding by the conditions of his release.

Turner is under intensive supervision in Orangeburg County, according to prison records.

