McMaster weighs in on Trump possibly attending Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is former President Donald J. Trump attending the Palmetto Bowl when the Clemson Tigers come to Williams-Brice stadium to face off against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks?

On Monday, reports started circulating that the former Commander-in-Chief would be making his way to Soda City.

During South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s media availability on Tuesday, he weighed in about the 45th president’s possible attendance at the game.

“Long ago, Peggy and I issued him a standing invitation to come anytime he wants to,” McMaster said. “If he comes, we’ll be with him.”

McMaster also said he did not have any details about Trump visiting but that he is welcome in the state.

WIS News 10 reached out to the University of South Carolina officials and Trump campaign officials but has yet to receive a comment from either.

The Gamecocks will host the Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 25 with a game time set for 7:30 p.m.

Clemson holds a 72-43-4 lead in the all-time series. The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC) host Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) in a 7:30 pm contest on Saturday, while Clemson (6-4) hosts North Carolina (8-2) in an ACC matchup.

