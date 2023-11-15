McDuffie County animal shelter chief put on administrative leave

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Animal Services Director Micayla McClain has been placed on administrative leave, officials say.

County officials state it was “necessitated by recent events in her personal life that have not affected the operation of the Animal Shelter and the care of the animals there.”

The shelter hasn’t had it easy over the last year.

County officials hired McClain in July to fill the position after the previous director, Wendy Ivey, resigned four months into the job.

Shortly after the shelter faced allegations in 2022, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation.

The investigations found no evidence of neglect, abuse, or mistreatment of animals in the shelter.

The state did find discrepancies in the electronic recordkeeping of animals coming in and out of the shelter.

The shelter reopened in October after a year of setbacks.

