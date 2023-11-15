Local organizations gear up to feed the community for Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Thanksgiving, community organizations are getting ready to feed more people than ever.

It takes a lot of work to pull off a Thanksgiving meal of this size.

One community organization says after nearly 20 years of serving the community, this will be their last event.

It’s the season of giving and the season of impact.

“Volunteers come to make an impact on the homeless and the poor, and the homeless and the poor make a greater impact on the volunteers,” said CEO of The Bridge Ministry, Roger Gardner.

As they prepare to help families in need this weekend, leaders with the Bridge Ministry say they’re happy to be ending their time as a nonprofit the same way they started it.

“Serving a hot meal, ministering the gospel, supplying everything that we could to make the homeless community feel loved and more comfortable,’ said Gardner.

The same energy is being felt across the CSRA as multiple organizations prepare to give back next week.

“Down here, it’s a lot of preparation that goes into it. We do at least between 40 to 60 turkeys because that day we usually do between 300 to 400 trays,’ said Master’s Table Soup Kitchen Manager, LaDonna Dolman.

Golden Harvest, Feast in the Streets, Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Program, and local churches are all hosting dinners before or on the holiday.

“We will see our numbers go up because the kids will be out and on Thanksgiving Day because we always serve a Thanksgiving meal. Our numbers are always between 300 and 400,” said Dolman.

They’re all encouraging people to come out.

Gardner said: “Please come and join us on our last Saturday. We’re going to have a great celebration.”

If you’re looking for somewhere to get a warm meal for Thanksgiving week, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.