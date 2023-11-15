Submit Photos/Videos
Lead-tainted applesauce puts Ga. health officials on alert

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. WanaBana previously recalled all lots and expiration dates of its apple cinnamon fruit puree.(Source: FDA)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is warning parents to check their pantries after three widely sold applesauce brands were recalled due to high lead content.

The agency is investigating several potential cases of high blood lead levels in children across the state who may have eaten the pouch products.

The recall is for certain lots of:

  • WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches (sold nationally)
  • Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (sold in the Midwest)
  • Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (sold in the Mid-Atlantic)

The WanaBana brands are sold nationally at Dollar Tree, Amazon and several other online retailers.

So far, there have been 22 cases of children 1-3 years old across the country with high blood lead levels linked to the recalled products. There are no confirmed cases in Georgia.

Even small amounts of lead are dangerous, possibly leading to brain and nervous system damage. Symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, change in activity level and anemia. A blood test can confirm exposure.

You can learn more about lead poisoning at https://dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health/healthy-homes-and-lead-poisoning-prevention.

