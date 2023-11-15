Submit Photos/Videos
Heath department hosts Diaper Day for parents in Augusta

Diaper Day in Augusta
Diaper Day in Augusta(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From housing to gas to groceries, everything costs more these days.

That includes some necessities that simply can’t be cut. The average monthly cost for diapers is about $70, and that adds up fast.

On Wednesday, the Richmond County Health Department held a “free diaper day.”

It started at 1 p.m. and continues until they run out.

Parents can also pick up information on how to sign up for health care, including PeachCare.

