Heath department hosts Diaper Day for parents in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From housing to gas to groceries, everything costs more these days.

That includes some necessities that simply can’t be cut. The average monthly cost for diapers is about $70, and that adds up fast.

On Wednesday, the Richmond County Health Department held a “free diaper day.”

It started at 1 p.m. and continues until they run out.

Parents can also pick up information on how to sign up for health care, including PeachCare.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.