Heath department hosts Diaper Day for parents in Augusta
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From housing to gas to groceries, everything costs more these days.
That includes some necessities that simply can’t be cut. The average monthly cost for diapers is about $70, and that adds up fast.
On Wednesday, the Richmond County Health Department held a “free diaper day.”
It started at 1 p.m. and continues until they run out.
Parents can also pick up information on how to sign up for health care, including PeachCare.
