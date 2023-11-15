Fifth Street Bridge takes closer steps in bringing zip-lining to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Zip-lining is on its way to the Augusta riverfront.

Commissioners approved an agreement on Tuesday with Destination Augusta for a $1.75 million outdoor urban adventure center.

It’ll be a year before we see the plans fully laid out, but the 5th Street Bridge is one step away from adding zip-lining to the garden city’s number one year-round tourist spot.

Commissioner Sean Frantom said it’s a “very exciting time in Augusta, Georgia. If anybody tells you differently, they don’t know what’s going on.”

Approved SPLOST 8 funds voted on years ago have now finally accumulated enough funds for Destination Augusta to bring an outdoor adventure center to the Freedom Bridge.

Based on already existing spots in Columbus, Ga., and Oklahoma City, it could also bring more than just zip-lining.

“Zip-lines are really of interest to this community and that’s a piece that we know we want to have and would be very unique to have along our portion of the river,” said Jennifer Bowen, VP of Destination Development and Community Engagement.

Drone enthusiast, Alexton Legget, says it’ll add to Augusta’s already amazing skyline and bring more people to appreciate the riverfront that’s already here.

“It’s a peaceful place to come get your mind together, a peaceful place to come bring your family, and artwork. Enjoy the history and festivities of the place,” said Legget.

The plan moves to next week’s commission meeting for full approval.

If approved next week, Destination Augusta expects to select an outdoor company with pictures of the plans to be ready by the fall of next year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.