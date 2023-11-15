Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few light showers possible this evening, mainly south of Interstate 20. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

The chance for a few showers continues Thursday as an area of low pressure develops south of the CSRA. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 60s.

Warmer outlook Friday with highs in the low 70s. Small chance of showers Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region.

The cold front will move through Friday night and bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions this weekend.

Highs Saturday will rach the middle 70s and highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

