Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Bringing back clouds and rain chances today - Friday. Drying out late Friday into the weekend.
CSRA
CSRA(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few light showers possible this evening, mainly south of Interstate 20. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

The chance for a few showers continues Thursday as an area of low pressure develops south of the CSRA. Highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 60s.

Warmer outlook Friday with highs in the low 70s. Small chance of showers Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region.

The cold front will move through Friday night and bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions this weekend.

Highs Saturday will rach the middle 70s and highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road
Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

Latest News

Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Weekend Outlook
Light Rain, Cool Afternoon, Nice Weekend
RAIN WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
RAIN WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY
Mikel's 7PM Forecast - Rain Chances - 11/14/23