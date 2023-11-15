Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road
Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car caught fire on Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a building on the 2500 block of Tobacco Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly battled the fire, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated by Central EMS. All occupants of the business were also safely evacuated.

According to officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Grace Meyer
Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
Bamberg County Detention Center
Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies

Latest News

Grant Me Hope | Hunter
Grant Me Hope | Hunter needs a loving and caring adoptive family
News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for...
Hunter needs a loving and patient adoptive family
New solar training program helps fill gaps in the industry
Richmond County schools host job fair for bus driver shortages