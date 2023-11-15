Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car caught fire on Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a building on the 2500 block of Tobacco Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly battled the fire, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated by Central EMS. All occupants of the business were also safely evacuated.

According to officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

