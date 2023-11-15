Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A baby is dead following a vehicle fire in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to police.

Police reported it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it “blew up.” WKYT was told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off. It was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police said he has since been found at an area hospital.

Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police said a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and was killed.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Vehicle fire on Tobacco Road
Car crashes into building, catches fire on Tobacco Road

Latest News

‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money
‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money
FILE - David Schwimmer, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston...
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costars reminiscence about late actor
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Criminal investigators probing death at Fort Eisenhower
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Thomson 13-year-old in ICU after being shot in head, GBI says
The leaders of the world's two largest economies meet with trade, tech and more on the agenda....
Biden, Xi to meet at high-stakes summit