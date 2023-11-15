Submit Photos/Videos
671 Georgia Power customers experienced outage in Thomson

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 600 hundred Georgia Power customers experienced a power outage for an unknown amount of time in Thomson on Wednesday morning.

MORE | Lincoln County officials lift boil water advisory 1 week later

According to the Georgia Power outage map, 671 customers were without power at 6:10 a.m. near Thomson High School.

671 Georgia Power customers experienced outage in Thomson
671 Georgia Power customers experienced outage in Thomson(Contributed)

The estimated restore time was 6:45 a.m., but as of 6:20 a.m., the power seems to have been restored, according to the outage map. 

