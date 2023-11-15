THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 600 hundred Georgia Power customers experienced a power outage for an unknown amount of time in Thomson on Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, 671 customers were without power at 6:10 a.m. near Thomson High School.

671 Georgia Power customers experienced outage in Thomson (Contributed)

The estimated restore time was 6:45 a.m., but as of 6:20 a.m., the power seems to have been restored, according to the outage map.

