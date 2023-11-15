Submit Photos/Videos
2 arrested in aiding Bibb Co. escapee who was caught in Augusta

By Sydney Hood
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two 30-year-old suspects for aiding one of the four inmates who escaped and captured in Augusta, authorities say.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Special Response Team, and the FBI arrested Jacorshia Smith, 30, and Janecia Green, 30, at 6 a.m. on the 1700 block of Campbell Avenue.

Smith and Green were arrested for helping one of the four inmates who escaped from Bibb County Detention Center back on Oct. 16, according to authorities.

The escapee, 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, is back in Bibb County after being captured over the weekend in a raid that shook an Augusta neighborhood and shocked neighbors.

Smith was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged (state) aiding and abetting. Charges for additional federal charges are forthcoming. She is currently being held without bond.

Green was transported to the Butts County jail and charged (state and federally) with aiding and abetting. She is currently being held without bond.

3 out of 4 escapees have already been caught:

One inmate still remains at-large: 52-year-old Joey Fournier, who is accused of murder.

Anyone with information on the possible location of 52-year-old Joey Fournier should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or the USMS Tips App.

Joey Fournier FBI poster
Joey Fournier FBI poster(FBI Atlanta)

