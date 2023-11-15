Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday. (Source: RILEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl from Indianapolis is finally back home after spending 579 days in a hospital.

Ava Graham was born with a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart, and she needed a heart transplant.

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday.

Nurses, doctors and team members lined the hallways to wish Ava well.

The 10-year-old is excited to get home and be in her bedroom again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
From left: Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Christopher Ryans
1 arrested, 1 sought after 4-year-old boy shoots himself
Some truck owners may face consequences for modifying the height of their vehicles to fit a...
S.C. truck owners want lawmakers to rethink ‘Carolina Squat’ ban
Jesse Gregory
New details emerge on wanted man caught in Aiken County
Bamberg County Detention Center
Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to "catch up."
McMaster weighs in on Trump possibly attending Palmetto Bowl
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting