Why solving veteran homelessness is a priority in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The problem of veteran homelessness remains profound despite improvements in recent years.

That’s why the Department of Veterans Affairs reached out with the Homeless Veteran Stand Down, not only meant to get veterans daily needed items like toiletries, but also to put them on a path off the streets.

VA is on track to permanently house 38,000 homeless veterans this year, having reached 26,470 through July.

And in Augusta – where 11% of residents are members of the military community – the agency has housed more than 140 veterans in 2023, with none of them returning to unhoused living conditions.

Nationally, the trend is positive.

Since January 2020, the numbers of homeless veterans have fallen 11% and have gone down 55% over the past 13 years, according to a government count. That’s in sharp contrast with the general homeless population.

But it’s still a serious problem.

Local permanent housing placements include apartments or houses veterans can rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable. VA Augusta also helped some veterans end their homelessness by reuniting them with family and friends.

All these efforts are built on the “housing first” approach, which prioritizes getting a veteran into housing, then provides the veteran with the wraparound support they need to stay housed, including health care, job training, and legal and education assistance.

And looking ahead, two buildings at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Medical Center are about to undergo a big transformation . Right now, plans are to turn the unused wings into 76 units for housing.

How to get help

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless can contact VA Augusta’s homeless services care coordinator to get help: Sabrina.Faircloth@va.gov

