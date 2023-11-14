Submit Photos/Videos
South Aiken volleyball team honored by city after big win

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The celebrations just keep on keeping on for the South Aiken volleyball team.

On Monday night during Aiken’s city council meeting, the state championship team was honored and given a proclamation by the city.

Just over a week ago, the Thoroughbreds beat North Myrtle Beach 3 sets to 1, bringing home the first state championship in program history.

“Our heart and our desire was so much greater than what North Myrtle Beach was ready for. It’s been a definite fairytale ending and one that I’ll always remember, and this group of girls means so much to me,” said Head Coach Cassie McKie.

The Thoroughbred finished their season at 44-5-1, and went 8-0 in the region.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

