Richmond County schools host job fair for bus driver shortages

Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools are in need of bus drivers.

On Tuesday, the school district held a job fair to hire both bus drivers and a driver for students in transition.

This need is nothing new. Last year, Richmond County schools announced plans to stagger school start times so students could get to school on time with the driver shortage.

If you are interested in applying, you can do so on the school district’s website.

