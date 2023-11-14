One-Tank Trip: Immerse yourself in the world of college football

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in Atlanta for two games over the next three weeks.

Do you know what’s in Atlanta? The College Football Hall of Fame.

The space showcases teams, coaches, football legends, and even has immersive activities for you and the family.

The College Football Hall of Fame is more than just a hall of fame.

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

“It represents the entire history, 150-year plus, of all things college football,” said Yomand Brown, vice president of marketing.

When you first walk in, you’ll see a three-story wall featuring a helmet from every team.

The building is filled with important things to the sport.

“You are greeted with trophies, archives, historical moments, memorabilia, that showcase the entire history of college football,” said Brown.

Our Will Volk sat at the College GameDay set as a “special guest picker.”

“I wanted to pick my Gamecocks, but they weren’t an option, so I’m going with the Dawgs, sic ‘em woo woo woo woo,” said Volk.

Then, he tested his skills in the skill zone, which features throwing, receiving, and kicking drills. Volk struggled with all three.

The Hall of Fame uses RFID technology to customize your experience throughout the building to your favorite team.

Ticket prices vary based on age. Adults are $30.25, kids 3-12 are $23.75, while kids younger than 3 are free. Military members are free. Students and seniors can get in for $23.

For more information on visiting, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.