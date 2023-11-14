Much remains in flux about Augusta’s record $1.15 billion budget

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members and other city leaders continued Tuesday to iron out the details of what’s proposed to be the city’s biggest budget ever .

Commission members gathered for a budget workshop that began just before 9:30 a.m., but it quickly became clear there would be no approval of the $1.156 billion budget Tuesday.

Commissioner Francine Scott said she probably wouldn’t feel comfortable approving anything right now, and Commissioner Bobby Williams is asking for more funding toward the library – an external agency separate from the city – and more money for the Augusta Canal Authority and Mach Academy.

The biggest issues are with the city Engineering Department asking for an extra $350,000 for some new duties picked up from Parks and Recreation, plus keeping up with waste collection. The new duties include grass and general plant maintenance on medians and other areas.

During the workshop, commissioners spent a lot of time discussing taking money from one area to fund another one better.

Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse said she would take notes from the workshop and push for full adoption of the budget at next week’s commission meeting

Of the key budget items:

An estimated $300,000 operational audit (with some estimates coming back from procurement at $450,000) would only cover 25% of the cost of checking Augusta’s departments. This caused some commissioners to almost want to cancel the audit entirely so they could use that allocated money to help other areas in need of more money. In the end, they referenced their previous motion earlier this year for the audit to help provide transparency to the public, and are still looking to fund this up to $300,000.

Douse locked down some new increases for funding to Mach Academy and the library, keeping the Augusta Canal Authority at its initial ask for an increase. None of these departments are under the city of Augusta’s operations, but are areas commissioners want to help fund.

Many of the city operations are most likely looking for funding from the American Rescue Plan, but Douse is bringing this back for a full adoption request at next week’s commission meeting.

READ THE PROPOSED BUDGET:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.