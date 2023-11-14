Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meet the new dog ambassadors for Columbia County Stormwater Division

Columbia County Stormwater Division
Columbia County Stormwater Division(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re walking your dog at one of the parks in Columbia County, you’ll get to meet the new dog ambassadors for the stormwater division.

A contest was recently held where three dogs would be named in certain divisions.

The ambassadors include Toby, Lucy, and Hudson.

Caption

Each sign has a message reminding dog owners of the importance of picking up after them, so bacteria doesn’t get in the waterways.

“So, they’re going to be a clean water ambassador for a year and we hope to keep doing this on an annual basis to refresh the signs and keep that awareness going,” said Rachael Osborne, environmental project specialist.

The county tells us the signs should be up around the first of the year so be on the lookout for cute dogs with important information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Grace Meyer
Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
Bamberg County Detention Center
Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies

Latest News

Toby
Columbia County dog ambassadors
Augusta University
AU, Ga. university system soar to record enrollment
Pedestrian crossing
Pedestrian deaths taking a steeper toll in Richmond County
College Football Hall of Fame
One-Tank Trip: Immerse yourself in the world of college football