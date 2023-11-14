Meet the new dog ambassadors for Columbia County Stormwater Division

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re walking your dog at one of the parks in Columbia County, you’ll get to meet the new dog ambassadors for the stormwater division.

A contest was recently held where three dogs would be named in certain divisions.

The ambassadors include Toby, Lucy, and Hudson.

Each sign has a message reminding dog owners of the importance of picking up after them, so bacteria doesn’t get in the waterways.

“So, they’re going to be a clean water ambassador for a year and we hope to keep doing this on an annual basis to refresh the signs and keep that awareness going,” said Rachael Osborne, environmental project specialist.

The county tells us the signs should be up around the first of the year so be on the lookout for cute dogs with important information.

