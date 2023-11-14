Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Homeless veterans can get assistance at Augusta event today

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host an event where homeless veterans can get some help on Tuesday.

Participants will get access to limited life-essential items like toiletries, gloves, blankets and socks, a boxed lunch, a VA eligibility screening, the opportunity to register for VA health care, local community agency information, and information on housing, including for homeless veterans.

Veterans attending the Stand Down can expect access to a VA eligibility screening, the opportunity to register for VA healthcare, local community agency information, and HUD-VASH and other Veteran housing information.

MORE | In N. Augusta, bell tolls for veterans lost in the past year

VA is on track to permanently house 38,000 homeless veterans this year, having reached 26,470 through July. VA Augusta has housed more than 140 veterans in 2023, with none of them returning to unhoused living conditions.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to link our Veterans to quality, affordable housing options,” said Sabrina Faircloth, who leads VA Augusta’s homeless Veteran programs. “While we celebrate a decrease in Veterans experiencing homelessness, our work continues until all of our Veterans have a safe and affordable place to live.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently published a press release announcing more than $1 billion in grants to help homeless and at-risk Veterans.

The Homeless Veteran Stand Down will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor gymnasium of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way off Wrightsboro Road.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless can contact VA Augusta’s homeless services care coordinator to get help: Sabrina.Faircloth@va.gov.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Grace Meyer
Principal to return after stepping down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
Jesse Gregory
Lexington County wanted man is caught in Aiken County
Car accident generic
Pedestrian killed in crash at Padgett Highway, Phinizy Road
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Infamous Olive Road bridge has been struck once again

Latest News

Bamberg County Detention Center
Bamberg County sued after mental health patient wastes away in jail, dies
Tiffany Wright with AAA says this year drivers will be experiencing the highest gas prices on...
Gas prices plummet; more drivers travel during Thanksgiving holiday
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 14
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 14
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 14