Homeless veterans can get assistance at Augusta event today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host an event where homeless veterans can get some help on Tuesday.

Participants will get access to limited life-essential items like toiletries, gloves, blankets and socks, a boxed lunch, a VA eligibility screening, the opportunity to register for VA health care, local community agency information, and information on housing, including for homeless veterans.

Veterans attending the Stand Down can expect access to a VA eligibility screening, the opportunity to register for VA healthcare, local community agency information, and HUD-VASH and other Veteran housing information.

VA is on track to permanently house 38,000 homeless veterans this year, having reached 26,470 through July. VA Augusta has housed more than 140 veterans in 2023, with none of them returning to unhoused living conditions.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to link our Veterans to quality, affordable housing options,” said Sabrina Faircloth, who leads VA Augusta’s homeless Veteran programs. “While we celebrate a decrease in Veterans experiencing homelessness, our work continues until all of our Veterans have a safe and affordable place to live.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently published a press release announcing more than $1 billion in grants to help homeless and at-risk Veterans.

The Homeless Veteran Stand Down will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor gymnasium of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way off Wrightsboro Road.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless can contact VA Augusta’s homeless services care coordinator to get help: Sabrina.Faircloth@va.gov.

