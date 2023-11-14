Here’s where to donate, celebrate the weekend before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and here is everything you need to know about events, giveaways, and dinners in the CSRA.

Events

The Boondock Farms in Jackson will host its Fall Festival and Vendor Fair with lots of local goods.

Nov. 18 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and Community event. Care packages will be given out to include clothing, toiletries and more.

The event will be held at 1647 Gordon Highway. To learn more go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Giveaways, feasts

The Augusta Parks and Recreation along with the Braswell Manigault Foundation will host The Feast before The Feast at the following locations: Oakpoint, Carrie J. Mays Community Center, Bernie Ward Community Center, McDuffie Woods Community Center and McBean Community Center.

Nov. 16 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Commissioner Francine Scott will host her annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway event. A limited number of free turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to families and individuals in need. Commissioner Scott understands the importance of a traditional Thanksgiving meal and wants to ensure that as many of our community members as possible can enjoy this holiday. The event will be at Sand Hill Community Center Located at 2540 Wheeler Road.

Nov. 18 - 10 a.m.

Augusta Mayor Garnett L. Johnson will host his annual sweet potato giveaway at his campaign headquarters, 4102 Windsor Spring Road. The giveaway will feature bags of Georgia-grown sweet potatoes and Edna Mae’s Sweet Potato Pie recipe.

Nov. 18 - 10 a.m. to noon

The Augusta Dream Center will host a Thanksgiving Meal and Turkey Giveaway event providing meals to take home, first come first serve. you can also sit and share a meal together immediately following the giveaway.

Nov. 19 - 5 to 6 p.m.

Join the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Woodmen Lodge Hall located at 525 W. Milledgeville Road in Harlem. The meal is free, but please RSVP before.

Nov. 19 - 5 to 7 p.m.

The Augusta and Beech Island Churches of Christ will host the 18th annual Thanksgiving Feed the Hungry at the Julian Smith Casino at Lake Olmstead on Broad Street.

Nov. 20 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event at the cafeteria. The event is free to the public.

Nov. 21 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Feast at the New Ellenton community Center located at 212 Pine Hill Avenue. Free prepared plates will be delivered to the vehicle.

Nov. 21 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Gordon’s Eisenhower Conference Center will have will be turkey, ham, and all the fixings. It will be $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 3 and under. To make a reservation, go to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Nov. 23 -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Return of Feast in the Streets will be feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving Day and providing dinner along with toiletry items to those in need.

The feast will be at the Corner of Monument Street and Broad Street at Cafe 209.

Nov. 23 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is pleased to extend a warm invitation to the community to join us for Thanksgiving dinner at the Center of Hope.

The holiday meal will begin with serving our shelter clients, ensuring that those in need have a special Thanksgiving meal, provided by the local restaurant, TBONZ.

Donate, volunteer

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office will hold its 5th annual Turkey Drive to celebrate Thanksgiving. The men and women in the agency will hand-deliver full Thanksgiving dinners to families in the Augusta Richmond County area. Working in partnership with the Richmond County School Systems, we have identified families who are in need of assistance during the holiday season.

You can drop off frozen turkey or canned good in the lobby of the municipal building at 535 Telfair Street, for more details call 706-821-2368

Until Nov. 17

You can volunteer or donate to the Augusta Dream Center’s Thanksgiving Meal and Turkey Giveaway event. If you’re interested, head to the website.

Nov. 19

If you would like to donate or volunteer for T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event call 706-513-9714.

Nov. 21

Individuals and groups can volunteer at the Center of Hope, hosted by the Salvation Army of Augusta, or in the days leading up to the holiday. Opportunities include serving meals, food preparation, and decorating our dining hall for the occasion. To volunteer, please contact our volunteer coordinator, at nanette.hayes@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Additionally, for those unable to volunteer in person, you can still contribute by making monetary donations to support the Center of Hope at salvationarmyaugusta.org.

Nov. 23

The Heart to Heart Prescription Assistance Foundation and Special Events by Shelia, LLC. will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner and Community event, to donate or volunteer go to the foundation’s website.

Nov. 23

