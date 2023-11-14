Here’s where to donate, celebrate in the CSRA during Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and here is everything you need to know about events, giveaways, and dinners in the CSRA.

Events

The annual Thanksgiving story time returns at Rye Patch. It’s a chance for young readers to learn the important of being thankful through a good book. The City of Aiken’s Parks-Recreation, and tourism department will host the free event inside the Hopelands Gardens. And organizers say every family will get a book to take home afterwards.

Nov. 14 - 4 p.m.

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the 3rd Annual Turkey Tourney event - a 3 vs 3 double-elimination half-court adult basketball tournament for ages 25 and up. There will also be a free-throw competition and a 3-point contest with prizes.

The Men’s Division tournament will be held at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. You must register if you want to play.

Nov. 14, 16

The Boondock Farms in Jackson will host its Fall Festival and Vendor Fair with lots of local goods.

Nov. 18 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hub for Community Innovation Augusta will host the Veggie Park Indoor Farmer’s Market in downtown Augusta.

Nov. 16 - 4 to 7 p.m.

Giveaways, Feasts

The Augusta Parks and Recreation along with the Braswell Manigault Foundation will host The Feast before The Feast at the following locations: Oakpoint, Carrie J. Mays Community Center, Bernie Ward Community Center, McDuffie Woods Community Center and McBean Community Center.

Nov. 16 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Commissioner Francine Scott will host her annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway event. A limited number of free turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to families and individuals in need. Commissioner Scott understands the importance of a traditional Thanksgiving meal and wants to ensure that as many of our community members as possible can enjoy this holiday.

The event will be at Sand Hill Community Center Located at 2540 Wheeler Road.

Nov. 18 - 10 a.m.

The Augusta Dream Center will host a Thanksgiving Meal and Turkey Giveaway event providing meals to take home, first come first serve. you can also sit and share a meal together immediately following the giveaway.

Nov. 19 - 5 to 6 p.m.

The Augusta and Beech Island Churches of Christ will host the 18th annual Thanksgiving Feed the Hungry at the Julian Smith Casino at Lake Olmstead on Broad Street.

Nov. 20 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event at the cafeteria. The event is free to the public.

Nov. 21 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Feast at the New Ellenton community Center located at 212 Pine Hill Avenue. Free prepared plates will be delivered to the vehicle.

Nov. 21 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Gordon’s Eisenhower Conference Center will have will be turkey, ham, and all the fixings. It will be $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 3 and under. To make a reservation, go to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Nov. 23 -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Donate, Volunteer

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office will hold its 5th annual Turkey Drive to celebrate Thanksgiving. The men and women in the agency will hand-deliver full Thanksgiving dinners to families in the Augusta Richmond County area. Working in partnership with the Richmond County School Systems, we have identified families who are in need of assistance during the holiday season.

You can drop off frozen turkey or canned good in the lobby of the municipal building at 535 Telfair Street, for more details call 706-821-2368

Until Nov. 17

You can volunteer or donate to the Augusta Dream Center’s Thanksgiving Meal and Turkey Giveaway event. If you’re interested, head to the website.

Nov. 19

If you would like to donate or volunteer for T.W. Josey Class of ‘94 is hosting its 13th annual Feed the Community Event call 706-513-9714.

Nov. 21

