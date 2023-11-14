Harlem High School goes on brief soft lockdown

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem High School was placed on a brief soft lockdown Tuesday when an unauthorized person was on campus, according to the Columbia County School District.

It happened after administrators were notified that a student who’s not currently allowed on campus was present in the building.

In response, administrators limited movement for about five minutes until the student was safely found and detained without incident.

There were no threats made against the school, students or staff, and normal operations will continue.

The student will be held accountable according to the law and the code of conduct, the district said.

