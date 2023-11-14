Grant Me Hope | Hunter needs a loving and caring adoptive family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Hunter.

Hunter, born in 2008, is a loving, caring, charismatic, energetic boy.

“I’m into math, subtraction, timetables, and division,” he said. “My favorite color is blue.”

Hunter is a sweet and caring boy. He loves to play with other kids.

And he wants to be a bus driver.

He likes to help out whenever he can and does great in school.

He loves to be interactive and be outside playing games, playing with other people.

He’s very affectionate, but he is respectful with boundaries.

“I like the pizza pretzel crust. I like the Chick-fil-A and I like Creekside. I like Zaxby’s,” he said.

To inquire about Hunter, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia.