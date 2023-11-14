Gold Cross offers paid training to become medical responder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Cross EMS is hosting a paid three-week-long training academy for those looking to become certified emergency medical responders, EMRs.

The goal is to combat the nationwide shortage of emergency medical personnel.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

Officials say applicants must also hold a valid Georgia driver’s license, pass a background check, provide a three-year Motor Vehicle Record, and pass a physical agility test and urine drug screen. A two-year commitment to Gold Cross is required.

Classes will begin November 27 at the company’s headquarters, 4328 Wheeler Road in Martinez.

Officials say trainees will complete a 40-hour work week and take all necessary coursework to prepare for the national examination. Uniforms, textbooks and equipment will be provided.

“Here is another great opportunity for anyone looking to become a first responder, our first two classes were such a success – we decided to do another class,” said Gold Cross President and CEO Vince Brogdon. “I love the fact that we can bring people in, from our own community and they will learn skills in this class that can change and save lives. Also just as important – they can work for a locally owned company that believes in this community and takes care of this community.”

Full-time employment with benefits begins on the first day of class, according to a company representative.

Upon certification, graduates will receive an immediate wage increase and qualify for other incentives and promotions.

Interested candidates, click HERE to submit your application by November 20. For more information, click HERE to email.

