Georgia students can win trip to NASA center in Cleveland

The 2023 winners of the Power to Explore Student Challenge visit the Glenn Research Center in...
The 2023 winners of the Power to Explore Student Challenge visit the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.(NASA/GRC/Jordan Salkin | NASA/GRC/Jordan Salkin)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K through 12th-graders in Georgia could win a trip to NASA’s Glenn Research Center as part of a national competition.

The Power to Explore Student Challenge is a writing contest that invites students to imagine ways for NASA to explore the darkest parts of our solar system. Students will learn about Radioisotope Power Systems (RPS), a type of battery that uses heat to generate electric power. Contestants will them create a mission that uses RPSes for exploration in the deepest and darkest parts of the solar system.

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Nicola Fox said, “This technology has been a gamechanger in our exploration capabilities and we can’t wait to see what students – our future explorers – dream up; the sky isn’t the limit, it’s just the beginning.”

Submissions can have a maximum on 250 words--just about as long as this article--and are due by Jan. 26. Each competition will be split into K through 4th grade, 5th through 8th grade and 9th through 12th grade.

Each winner will receive a trip to NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, where they’ll learn more about the technology that powers NASA missions.

Every student who submits will get a digital certificate and access to a virtual event where they can learn more about power at NASA.

Adults can offer to be judges for the contest. NASA estimates judges will need about three hours to judge submissions.

For more information, click here.

